It was an exciting year in 2019 for Wadena-Deer Creek Athletics that featured many great results and intrigue in the Wolverines’ athletic programs.

Here is a quick look at some of the top stories that graced the pages of the Wadena-Pioneer Journal in 2019.

Henning caps off emotional run

The Henning boys basketball team cruised to the Class 1A Championship with a 67-42 victory over Northwoods. The win was in honor of fallen teammate Jacob Quam. Quam passed away in a car accident in 2017. The Hornets won their semifinal game by 33 points, which was Quam’s number. Parker Fraki, Isaac Fisher and Sam Fisher were named to the Class A All-Tournament team for their efforts in the tournament.

Wadena-DC reaches podium at Class A Championships

The Wadena-Deer Creek boys track and field team had a banner day at the Class 1A Championships at Hamline University. The 800 meter relay team came in third, the 1600 meter relay team finished in second and Bereket Loer finished third in the 400 meter dash. Cooper Folkestad reached the podium as well when he finished fourth with a personal best in the shot put. The Wolverines finished fourth as a team during the event due to the successes of their relay teams, Loer and Folkestad at the championships.

Wadena-Deer Creek rolls to second straight Northeast Sub-State Championship

The Wadena-Deer Creek American Legion baseball team cruised to a 6-0 victory over Taconite to advance to the Division II American Legion Baseball Tournament. Noah Roers earned the complete game win on the mound in the championship. It was the second straight year he did that. Wadena-DC finished fourth in the state tournament. Justin Dykhoff threw a no-hitter in their opening round win. However, Wadena-DC was unable to get the bats going and dropped their next two games.

Kyle Petermeier tabbed to lead the Wolverines

The Wadena-Deer Creek football team had a big void to fill when longtime head coach Howie Kangas announced his retirement. Wadena-Deer Creek Activities Director continued the youth movement among coaches in Wadena-DC when he announced Kyle Petermeier as the new head coach.

Bluffton Braves win Region 14C Championship

The Bluffton Braves advanced to the Class C Amateur Baseball Tournament with a 9-8 victory over the Perham Pirates. They captured the Region 14C Championship with a 13-0 victory over the Perham Pirates in the championship game as well. It gave the Braves their second consecutive trip to state and first ever Region 14C Championship. Jake Dykhoff was the Region 14C Most Valuable Player for the tournament. Waterville spoiled the Class C Tournament for Bluffton when they defeated the Braves 1-0.

Sweeney, Loer and Hinojos finish season at XC Championships

Wadena-Deer Creek’s Kira Sweeney, Bereket Loer and Lucas Hinojos finished the 2019 cross country seasons at the Class A Championships at St. Olaf College in Northfield, Minn. Sweeney accomplished her goal of finishing in the top 10 when she finished seventh at the championships. It was the second time in her career in which she finished inside the top 10 and the first time since her eighth grade season. Loer and Hinojos finished close to each other in the championships and ended their high school running careers at the state meet. Loer finished in 102nd place, while Hinojos came in 104th.



















