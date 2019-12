Dec. 5

Wrestling

Wadena-Deer Creek vs. Border West at Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley High School, 6 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Wadena-Deer Creek at Long Prairie-Grey Eagle, 5:45 p.m.

Boys Basketball

Wadena-Deer Creek at Long Prairie-Grey Eagle, 7:15 p.m.

Boys Hockey

Wadena-Deer Creek vs. Little Falls, 7 p.m.

Dec. 6

Girls Basketball

Wadena-Deer Creek at Verndale, 7:30 p.m.

Boys Hockey

Wadena-Deer Creek at Lake of the Woods, 7 p.m.

Dance

Wadena-Deer Creek at Frazee Conference meet, 7:30 p.m.

Dec. 7

Wrestling

Wadena-DC hosting Dennis Kaatz Memorial Tournament, 10:30 a.m.

Dance

Wadena-DC at Detroit Lakes Dance Invitational, 11 a.m.

Dec. 10

Girls Basketball

Wadena-DC vs. New York Mills, 6 p.m.

Boys Basketball

Wadena-DC vs. New York Mills, 7:30 p.m.

Boys Hockey

Wadena-DC vs. Northern Lakes, 7 p.m.