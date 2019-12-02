The Wadena-Deer Creek/Bertha-Hewitt/Sebeka/Verndale bowling team qualified for the 2019 Minnesota High School Bowling's Class A State Tournament. The team will bowl on Dec. 8 at Garden Center Lanes in Alexandria, Minn.

The bowling team had to finished in the top 12 at the Class A North Super Regional that took place on Nov. 23 at Southway Bowl in St. Cloud. Wadena-DC/BH/S/V finished in a tie for ninth place, securing a spot in the annual tournament.

In order to be eligible for the Super Regional, a team needed to win their conference tournament or be selected as a team at-large. Wadena-DC/BH/S/V was granted an at-large bid based on their final regular season average of 143.7.

Twenty-four teams will be competing at the 2019 Class A Varsity State Tournament. All 24 teams will compete in a 10 game qualifier. Sixteen teams will advance past the 10-game qualifier and move onto round robin play.

The team consists of John Holman, Aidan Gould, Noah Johnson, Makayla Dougherty, Billy Rogers and Austin Cannon. The team bowls at Wadena Lanes and have been members of the Wadena Youth Bowling League since early elementary. The team has been practicing together for more than two season and steadily improving and learning to believe in themselves. The team is coached by Joe Gould and sponsored by the Wadena Lanes and Pro Shop.

Holman earned All-Conference honors and was named to the All-Honors team as well for his efforts.

In 2019, there are 60 Class A varsity teams competing around the state. To learn more about Minnesota High School Bowling, visit GoBowlingMinnesota.com or call Executive Director Josh Hodney at 1-800-622-7769.