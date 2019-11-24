Wadena-Deer Creek High School Activities Director Norm Gallant has been honored twice for his outstanding efforts as an activities director recently.

He was selected as the “Sub-Section 24 Activities Director of the Year” and “Section 6A Activities Director of the Year” based on votes from the nearly 40 activities directors in the section.

From there, a committee of members from the Minnesota Interscholastic Athletic Administrators Association will select the top AD in the state in a pool of fellow section winners this spring.

Gallant said he is very appreciative and honored to be selected for this by his peers.

“The AD community is very close knit and we work extremely closely together. I always try to do what’s best and what’s right for students, both at WDC and in our region and across the state,” said Gallant, adding, “I am also extremely thankful for a dedicated, hardworking, and caring group of coaches. Their commitment to our students and communities make being an AD fun and rewarding. We really have great coaches and great kids at WDC!”

This is the second time Gallant has been named “Sub-Section AD of the Year” — he was honored with the award in 2014.

Gallant also credits WDC’s administrators Tyler Church, Louie Rutten and Lee Westrum for being supportive of extracurriculars.

“They’ve allowed me to pursue various leadership roles for the betterment of our programs, coaches and students. Our administrative assistants and communications department also make my job easy.”

Gallant is in his 10h year as Wadena-Deer Creek’s activities director. Gallant succeeded Brian Silbernick on June 15, 2010. Two days later, an EF4 tornado ripped through the WDC High School campus.

Gallant worked tirelessly that summer to ensure fall sports started on time. Then, that fall, Gallant, along with the school and the Wadena-Deer Creek-Bluffton communities, celebrated the sweet success of the volleyball team winning a state title. Over the next two years, high school sports played their games in the renovated elementary gymnasium while the new high school was built.

Retired Park Rapids Activities Director John Schumacher praised Gallant for his efforts in helping design athletic facilities that “are the envy of many school districts in north-central Minnesota.”

“The blueprint of WDC has been used by many other districts. This is because Norm was able to take his knowledge of what a district needs to have for a successful activities program and put it to brick and mortar,” said Schumacher.

Gallant is a member of the Region 6A Committee and currently serves as vice chair. He is a representative on the Region 6A Representative Assembly, the MN Interscholastic Athletic Administrators Association (MNIAAA) Region Committee, and the MNIAAA Strategic Planning Committee.

Gallant has served in many coaching positions while at WDC, including head wrestling coach from 2005 to 2018; assistant baseball, football and wrestling coach; as well as serving as assistant football coach since 2018.

Before becoming WDC’s AD, Gallant taught sixth grade and junior high math for 12 years at Wadena-Deer Creek. In addition to his AD duties, he serves as the Dean of Students for grades 5-12.

WDC Grades 5-12 Principal Tyler Church describes his colleague as a person who brings “energy, knowledge and compassion” to everything he does.

“Norm is a person of high moral character who demands the very best for the students in our school,” added Church.

Pequot Lakes Activities Director Marc Helmrichs said Gallant represents all the positive attributes needed in an activities director.

“His passion for education-based activities is obvious in all that he does. He is well respected by students, staff, the community as a whole, and his fellow activities directors,” said Helmrichs, who was honored as last year’s “State Class A Activities Director of the Year.”

WDC Superintendent. Lee Westrum believes Gallant understands that a well-rounded education encompasses not only academics, but extracurricular activities, too.

“Norm is a true believer in the powerful role that extracurricular activities play in the development of young people and Norm does everything in his power to provide as many opportunities as possible for our students at WDC,” said Westrum, adding, “WDC is very lucky to have Norm Gallant as activities director and he is very deserving of the recognition he is getting.”



