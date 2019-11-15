Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen sat out practice Friday due to a hamstring injury that has hampered him for three weeks.

Four Vikings will miss Sunday's game including Linval Joseph (knee), Josh Kline (concussion), and Anthony Harris (groin), according to a report Friday by Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press.

Thielen didn't play Oct. 24 against the Washington Redskins and last Sunday against the Dallas Cowboys. In between, he started against the Kansas City Chiefs on Nov. 3 but appeared in just seven plays and didn't catch the lone ball that was thrown his way.

The Vikings are preparing for a home game against the Denver Broncos on Sunday, and then Minnesota will have its bye the following week. Even so, coach Mike Zimmer said he isn't giving consideration to resting any of his injured players this week with the intention of getting them an extended break.

"When guys are healthy, they play," Zimmer told reporters.

Thielen, 29, has 27 catches for 391 yards and six touchdowns this year. He was selected to the Pro Bowl each of the past two years, topping 1,200 receiving yards both seasons.