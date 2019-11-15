Hundreds of families served by the Twin Cities Salvation Army are sure to have a happy Thanksgiving thanks to a generous donation of 1,000 frozen turkeys from the Thielen Foundation and Jennie-O Turkey Store.

As part of this donation, Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen will personally hand out 100 of the turkeys to preregistered families on Tuesday, Nov. 19 from 2–3 p.m. at the Maplewood Salvation Army, 2080 Woodlynn Ave.

“My wife, Caitlin, and I are so blessed to be working with our partners at Hormel and Jennie-O to distribute 1,000 turkeys this year, so that families around the state of Minnesota can enjoy quality time and a holiday meal together,” Thielen said. “This state and community have given us so much and it feels good to give back to the people of Minnesota.”

With an overarching theme on youth development, the Thielen Foundation aims to create programs that serve, educate and inspire individuals so they’re equipped and empowered to reach their full potential in life.

“As a food company that’s passionate about fighting food insecurity, we’re honored to partner with The Salvation Army and Thielen Foundation to help people in the community,” said Nicole Behne, vice president of marketing at Jennie-O Turkey Store. “Having Adam Thielen and his wife Caitlin on hand to pass out the turkeys that will become part of a holiday meal makes this event extra special.”

