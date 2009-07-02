Oct. 27

Bootleggers 113.5-78.5, Sundby Trailer Sales 111.5-80.5, Arvig 99-93, Above All 99-93, Gene's Team 96-96, The Fun Team 95.5-96.5, MN Valley Irrigation 92-100, The 5 Pinners 91-101, Hunke's Transfer 83.5-108.5, Star Bank 79-113.

High Team Series: Above All 2706. High Team Game: The 5 Pinners 939. High Individual Women's Series: Lisa Rudolph 561, Char Sweere 530, Penny Hamm 519. High Individual Men's Series: Scott Peterson 641, Scott Gaudette 626, Darin Deckert 612. High Individual Women's Series: Lisa Rudolph 222, Amanda Mann 195, Penny Hamm 192. High Individual Men's Series: Scott Petersen 227, Bryce Looker 224, Darin Deckert 224.

Monday Early Birds

Oct. 28

Keith Waln Heating & Air 25-7, Wadena Asphalt 23-9, Star Bank 20.5-11.5, MN Valley Irrigation 18-14, Lugert Angus 14.5-17.5, Wadena State Bank 14-18, Wadena VFW 13-19.

High Team Series: Keith Waln Heating & Air 1686. High Team Game: Wadena Asphalt 600. High Individual Series: Tia Freitag 539, Kylie Uselman 538, Wanda Fultz 190.

Monday Ten Pin Keglers

Oct. 28

RK Plumbing 25-7, Bootleggers Bar & Grill 23-9, KWAD 17-15, Star Bank 11-21, Greimans 10-22, Wadena State Bank 10-22.

High Team Series: Bootleggers Bar & Grill 2240. High Team Game: Bootleggers Bar & Grill 799. High Individual Series: Char Sweere 632, Ashley Tuttle 215, Lisa Rudolph 200.

Tuesday Twilite

Oct. 29

American Family Insurance 146-70, Whiskey Corner Saloon 141.5-74.5, Schmitty Music 116.5-99.5, BBQ Smokehouse 111-105, Certified Auto Repair 111-105, Bulldog Pro Shop 106-110, Wadena VFW 104-112, RK Plumbing 101-115, Super One Foods 93-123, Woodland Dental 50-166.

High Team Series: Wadena VFW 2106. High Team Game: American Family Insurance 75. High Individual Series: Joe Heltemes 716, Isaac Schmitz 678, Jeff Umland 657. High Individual Games: Joe Heltemes 265, Isaac Schmitz 263, Jeff Umland 248.

Thursday Twilight

Oct. 31

Staples Vet Clinic 23-13, Mason Brothers 20-16, Lefty's 18-18, Ted & Gen's 11-25.

High Team Series: Staples Vet Clinic 1299. High Team Game: Staples Vet Clinic 454. High Individual Series: Marge Harrison 599, Betty Klingaman 500. High Individual Games: Marge Harrison 179, Betty Klingaman 170, Lori Mardock 158.

Friday Dutch Treaters

Nov. 1

K Team 23-13, T Team 19-17, Timberlake Hotel 19-17, B&B Pinheads 11-25.

High Team Series: T Team 2330. High Team Game: T Team 835. High Individual Men's Series: Dan Hathaway 668, Dustin Tigges 543, Joe Heltemes 535. High Individual Women's Series: Kristen Betts 529, Tia Freitag 523, Sherye Clancy 507.