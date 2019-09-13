Sundby Trailer Sales 66.5-29.5, Bootleggers 59-37, MN Valley Irrigation 55-41, The Fun Team 53-43, Arvig 52-44, Above All 45.5-50.5, Gene's Team 41-55, Star Bank 40-56, Hunke's Transfer 39-57, The 5 Pinners 29-67.
High Individual Women's Series: Lisa Rudolph 598, Kaitlin Sweere 592, Ashley Tuttle 583. High Individual Men's Series: Scott Petersen 732, Darin Deckert 670, Ethan Korfe 659. High Individual Women's Games: Lisa Rudolph 225, Addie Crocker 223, Kylie Uselman 219. High Individual Men's Games: Scott Petersen 279, Ethan Korfe 276, Darin Deckert 255.
Tuesday Twilite
Oct. 1
Whiskey Corner Saloon 100-20, American Family Insurance 78-42, Schmitty Music & Vending 74-46, Bulldog Pro Shop 67-53, Wadena VFW 63-57, The BBQ Smokehouse 59-61, RK Plumbing & Heating 57-63, Super One 51-69, Certified Auto Repair 36-84, Woodland Dental 15-105.
High Team Series: Whiskey Corner Saloon 2145. High Team Game: RK Plumbing & Heating 750. High Individual Series: Isaac Schmitz 707, Jeff Moen 675, Mac Olson 646. High Individual Games: Isaac Schmitz 279, Jeff Moen 245, Chuck Matthes 244.
High Team Series: Staples Vet Clinic 1315. High Team Game: Staples Vet Clinic 451. High Individual Series: Marge Harrison 502, Ruth Lugert 464, Betty Klingaman 454. High Individual Games: Marge Harrison 183, Betty Klingaman 169, Corlie Carter 154.
Thursday City
Oct. 3
RK Plumbing 98-52, Napa 91.5-58.5, MN Valley Irrigation 90.5-59.5, Brasel Construction 84.5-65.5, Ottertail Aggregate 82.5-67.5, Above All 76-74, Olson Lawn Service 73-77, Insurance Advisors 68-82, Arvig 62.5-87.5, Wadena Lanes 58.5-91.5, Ross Seelhammer Plumbing 58-92, Central MN Quality 57-93.
High Team Series: MN Valley Irrigation 3485. High Team Game: MN Valley Irrigation 1200. High Individual Series: Mark Rolloff 712, Joey Price 708, Lyle Bethel 663. High Individual Games: Mark Rolloff 276, Lyle Bethel 255, Rod Thalmann 248.
Friday Dutch Treaters
Oct. 4
Timberlake Hotel 14-6, T Team 11-9, K Team 9-11, B&B Pinheads 6-14.
High Team Series: T Team 2295. High Team Game: K Team 853. High Individual Men's Series: Dustin Tigges 618, Dan Hathaway 551, Gordy Sharp 509. High Individual Women's Series: Tia Freitag 537, Sheri Tuttle 520, Sherye Clancy 492.