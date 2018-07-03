Wadena-DC sweeps Park Rapids Area

Wadena-DC just watched as Park Rapids rallied for three runs in the top of the seventh inning to erase a one-run deficit and it appeared that Park Rapids was going to sneak out with a win. However, Jake Dykhoff's third hit of the game was the biggest when he hit a Gabe Bagstad offering over the fence in left to keep Wadena-DC alive. Eventually, Isaac Witthuhn was walked with the bases loaded, giving Wadena-DC a walk-off win.

Dykhoff drove in three of the six runs with three hits including the game-tying two-run blast. He started on the mound but did not factor in the decision. He went four innings and allowed one run on four hits. He struck out eight and walked one before giving way to the bullpen.

Park Rapids Area was able to take advantage with a run in the fifth and three more in the seventh.

However, it was a costly error in the seventh inning that kept things alive for Wadena. Warren reached on an error with one out, which set things up for the home run by Dykhoff. However, an error allowed Justin Dykhoff to reach base. Wyatt Hamann followed with a walk and Lleyten Pettit reached on an error, extending the game for Witthuhn. Witthuhn worked the count full and eventually drew the walk, allowing Justin Dykhoff to score the winning run.

Justin Dykhoff earned the win in relief. He recorded two outs in the seventh. He gave up one hit and struck out one batter.

The comeback by Wadena-DC spoiled a strong outing from Gabe Bagstad. Bagstad went the distance. He allowed six runs on seven hits.

Jake Dykhoff collected three hits, three runs batted in and two runs scored, while Warren, Dylan Ness, Witthuhn and Max Phillips collected single hits.

Wadena-DC made it a clean sweep by rolling in game two, 6-1. Park Rapids jumped ahead in the first but Wadena-DC came back with six straight runs.

Jake Dykhoff continued his strong day at the plate when he evened the game with a solo home run in the first inning.

Wadena-DC gained the lead for good with a three-run third inning, before tacking on a pair of runs in the fourth to make it 6-1.

Jake Dykhoff had two hits, two runs and three runs batted in. Warren added a hit and a run scored, while Cooper had a hit and two runs scored. Justin Dykhoff had a hit as well.