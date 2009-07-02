Wadena-Deer Creek High School will be hosting its annual Fall Sports Night for all fall sports' student-athletes and their parents in grades seven through 12 on Thursday, Aug. 8 at 6 p.m. in the Wadena-DC High School Commons.

Topics to be covered include: general Minnesota State High School League information, WDC policies and procedures as well as breakout sessions for girls' tennis, cross country, football and volleyball.

Parents and students will also have the opportunity to fill out mandatory paperwork and pay fees. Practice for 9-12 athletes begins on Monday, Aug. 12 and grades 7-8 on Monday, Aug. 19.

To view all Wadena-DC fall sports schedules, visit www.wdc2155.k12.mn.us and click on sports schedules.