Letter to the editor: Thank you for supporting this year's Miss Wadena

The Miss Wadena Scholarship Pageant Committee wants to thank all of the area individuals and businesses who have so generously made monetary donations or services for the Miss Wadena Scholarship Pageant. The funds raised go to cash scholarships that are received by each contestant.

Thanks also for the great community support and attendance at the pageant program itself. This means so much to each contestant to have the support of family and friends in attendance. If you have never attended the program we highly recommend that you watch for the 2024 pageant next June and come and watch the program and support the contestants.

We are very proud and fortunate to have these amazing young ladies represent our community at city events, area parades and pageants.

Thank you again for your continued support.