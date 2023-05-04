Get 6 months for only $2 3 DAY SALE – SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Opinion Letters

Letter: Wadena County Board to meet in Sebeka at 7 p.m. May 9

There will be a presentation by the public health director. And also commissioner and public comment on county zoning laws or other issues related to development.

By Murlyn Kreklau, rural Sebeka
Today at 7:08 AM

The Wadena County Board has approved having two meetings a year in the evening, so the public can be more involved.

And these would rotate around the county. The first one this year will be held in Sebeka at 7 p.m. on May 9 at the Senior Citizen Center. There will be a presentation by the public health director. And also commissioner and public comment on county zoning laws or other issues related to development.

I would encourage interested residents to attend. It is my opinion that to change things going forward, we must be more pro growth and open to change.

(Murlyn Kreklau represents District 4 on the Wadena County Board)

