Letter: Wadena County Board to meet in Sebeka at 7 p.m. May 9
There will be a presentation by the public health director. And also commissioner and public comment on county zoning laws or other issues related to development.
The Wadena County Board has approved having two meetings a year in the evening, so the public can be more involved.
And these would rotate around the county. The first one this year will be held in Sebeka at 7 p.m. on May 9 at the Senior Citizen Center. There will be a presentation by the public health director. And also commissioner and public comment on county zoning laws or other issues related to development.
I would encourage interested residents to attend. It is my opinion that to change things going forward, we must be more pro growth and open to change.
(Murlyn Kreklau represents District 4 on the Wadena County Board)
