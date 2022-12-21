Letter: There are better ways than hunting to control deer in Wadena

WADENA — Wadena now promotes deer hunting within city limits. Occasional complaints about deer in town suddenly seem answered by the most ineffective and vicious option of all.

Where I live, we've learned to make room for wildlife. The sight of deer at leisure, without fear, is a pleasure. Our deer pressure is massive, yet we manage around it and make peace. In fact, we've conducted successful research projects with University of Minnesota Extension on alternatives in deer management for the home and small farm.

Suddenly, discussion on humane management of wildlife is important for Wadena. Therefore, I will gladly give an hour on new and better ways to address urban deer browse for any group or organization that will host it, be it the city, chamber, library, churches, lions, scouts, community education or others. Just email kentscheer@outlook.com .

Today, If a deer simply nips tulips in Wadena, it must die in misery. This is not our best logic nor our best selves. Many or most of us are capable of compassion and ready for decent solutions.