Opinion Letters

Letter: Thanks to all who cared for my dad and handled his service

By Steven Tritsch, Hewitt
Today at 7:04 AM

Thanks to friends and relatives who sent cards and memorials at the time of my dad's death. Thanks to all who shared his memories by being present at the service for Harold Tritsch.

Thanks to staff at Douglas County Hospice and St. Williams Living Center, who surrounded him with loving care.

Thanks to all who participated in Harold's service. A special thank you to Pastor Kali, who provided memories, and words of hope. Thanks to Pastor Uhren for his participation in the service. Thanks to Navy MNAGHG and the William Larson Post 366 American Legion in Bertha for providing military honors.

Thanks to the Hewitt United Methodist Women who provided a delicious lunch following his funeral service.

