Letter: Thanks for article on our 75th wedding anniversary

WADENA — Thank you to everyone who took the time to send cards and Facebook posts in response to the article on our 75th wedding anniversary.

The article in the paper on us and our 75th was more than we could have dreamed of. It made our 75th wedding anniversary so very memorable, and now with all the dozens of cards and hundreds of Facebook posts from not only local people but people all across the country, it has been an outstanding blessing.

Again, thank you for making our anniversary so delightful and we wish all of you blessings in 2023!