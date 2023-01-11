99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Opinion | Letters
Letter: Thanks for article on our 75th wedding anniversary

It made our anniversary so very memorable, and now with all the dozens of cards and hundreds of Facebook posts from people all across the country, it has been an outstanding blessing.

Ruth and Bob Fisher 2022.jpg
Ruth and Bob Fisher in their Wadena home on Monday, Dec. 26, 2022. The couple celebrated their 75th wedding anniversary on Friday, Dec. 30, 2022.
Vicki Gerdes / Detroit Lakes Tribune
By Bob and Ruth Fisher, Wadena
January 11, 2023 07:23 AM
WADENA — Thank you to everyone who took the time to send cards and Facebook posts in response to the article on our 75th wedding anniversary.

The article in the paper on us and our 75th was more than we could have dreamed of. It made our 75th wedding anniversary so very memorable, and now with all the dozens of cards and hundreds of Facebook posts from not only local people but people all across the country, it has been an outstanding blessing.

Again, thank you for making our anniversary so delightful and we wish all of you blessings in 2023!

