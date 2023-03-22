99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Opinion Letters

Letter: Sponsors make it happen for Wadena-Deer Creek Band and Choir programs

We are truly blessed with all the support from these businesses as well as all of the people in our communities that supported kids by buying these products.

By Lisa Weniger and Mike Ortmann, WDC Band and Choir directors
Today at 7:00 AM

WADENA — The Wadena-Deer Creek Band and Choir programs would like to thank our area businesses for the generous support in our fundraisers.

The following sponsored our annual PAWS Card: 1776 Clothing, BBQ Smokehouse, Boondocks Café, Casey’s, Cozy Theater, Drastic Measures, Fresh Freeze, Greiman’s, Heartland Tire, Holiday Station Stores, Iron Corral, John’s Car Care, Larry’s Family Pizza, Lyle’s Shoes, McDonald’s, Oma’s Bread, Owly Coffee Co., Pizza Hut, Pizza Ranch, Smith Furniture, Steve’s Alignment, Subway, The Uptown and Wadena Lanes.

In addition to the PAWS Card, special thanks to the Boondocks and Owly Coffee for the extra fundraisers and support we received. We would also like to thank Canoe Paddle Kettle Corn for our annual popcorn sale.

We are truly blessed with all the support from these businesses as well as all of the people in our communities that supported kids by buying these products.

