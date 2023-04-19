Letter: On abortion, how much cleaner are we than the Chinese Communist Party?

I can’t imagine a greater method of procreation than the one God has chosen. It also embodies the joy and excitement of family planning.

But I read about the Chinese Communist Party and their harvesting and sale of body organs from fetuses or born people of all ages. To me it is detestable, draining and immoral.

I turn the page and sadly read about what is happening in my own country and their slaughter of defenseless human fetuses. I have to pose the question. “Just how much cleaner are we than the Chinese Communist Party and just what are we becoming?!”

Both countries seem to have the support for these systems by their leaders in high places. While our Bible does not explicitly point out intentional and specific sin of abortion, it does embrace the sanctity for life and also stresses healing and forgiveness through Christ for all our sins.

Neither our system or the Chinese Communist Party’s seem compatible to me.