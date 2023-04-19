99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, April 19

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Opinion Letters

Letter: On abortion, how much cleaner are we than the Chinese Communist Party?

Both countries seem to have the support for these systems by their leaders in high places.

LetterToEditor (1).png
By Clarence Horsager, rural Verndale
Today at 7:30 AM

I can’t imagine a greater method of procreation than the one God has chosen. It also embodies the joy and excitement of family planning.

But I read about the Chinese Communist Party and their harvesting and sale of body organs from fetuses or born people of all ages. To me it is detestable, draining and immoral.

I turn the page and sadly read about what is happening in my own country and their slaughter of defenseless human fetuses. I have to pose the question. “Just how much cleaner are we than the Chinese Communist Party and just what are we becoming?!”

Both countries seem to have the support for these systems by their leaders in high places. While our Bible does not explicitly point out intentional and specific sin of abortion, it does embrace the sanctity for life and also stresses healing and forgiveness through Christ for all our sins.

Neither our system or the Chinese Communist Party’s seem compatible to me.

What To Read Next
Ella Stroeing and Ally Pavek hold a banner for this year's "Day of Caring." The Wadena-Deer Creek High School seniors who co-chair the annual event are National Honor Society members.
Local
What you need to know about this year’s ‘Day of Caring’
April 19, 2023 08:00 AM
 · 
By  Frank Lee
faith journey1 (edited).jpg
Local
Otter Tail Lake author's first book was a journey in itself
April 19, 2023 08:00 AM
 · 
By  Nathan Bowe
Gretchen and Connie.JPG
Local
Sit 'N Stitch — and make some friends along the way
April 19, 2023 07:30 AM
 · 
By  Vicki Gerdes
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Lakes Area News
Sr. Evan Lunde.JPG
Prep
Baseball: Wolverines sweep Park Region rival Parkers Prairie in doubleheader
April 19, 2023 01:34 PM
 · 
By  Nick Leonardelli
leifcontributed2.jpg
Local
From Norway to Perham: A 1970s foreign exchange student reflects on his time as a Yellowjacket
April 19, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Elizabeth Vierkant
IMG_0281.jpg
Community
Progress: The BBQ Smokehouse brings the fire
April 19, 2023 06:50 AM
 · 
By  Frank Lee
Wadena-Deer Creek High School students Kieza Chandler, middle, and Kay Leeberg, right, check out the table of a prospective employer at the Wadena Area Job Fair hosted by Rural Minnesota Concentrated Employment Program Inc. of Wadena on Wednesday, April 12, 2023, at the Wadena National Guard Armory.
Local
Job fair attracts crowds at Wadena National Guard Armory
April 18, 2023 04:05 PM
 · 
By  Frank Lee