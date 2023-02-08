Letter: Minnesota's new abortion law is an absolute disgrace

WADENA — What has the state of Minnesota become? It is a great state except for another four years of this anti-life governor.

Tim Walz signed into law the PRO Act (protect reproductive options) which means abortion on demand until birth, does not include parental notification, does not include any limits at all. This law also prohibits local governments from enacting policies that infringe on those rights. (So-called rights – not rights under God's law.)

Democrats consider us proud Minnesotans with the signing of that bill and that Minnesota forever will be a North Star, as every one of our neighboring states continues to deny fundamental rights to their citizens, and that we are leading by example. Killing a baby is a fundamental right? A necessary right? May God be with those illiterate people who believe that.

Walz welcomes women to come to Minnesota to have their babies' lives terminated. Doesn't he know that God will not protect a nation which does not protect its own? Thank God for our pro-life neighboring states. May Minnesota follow suit sooner than later.

Joe Biden is the most pro-abortion president ever, the most aggressive advocate of abortion; funnels a half-billion dollars a year to Planned Parenthood (the nation's largest abortion mill); opposes the Hyde Amendment (which bars taxpayer dollars from being used to directly fund abortions); and pushes for a global right to abortion and other disgusting measures.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kenneth Roth, former executive director of Human Rights Watch, asserts that abortion has always been a human right, and the reason we know abortion is a "right," he says, is that "authoritative interpretations" by United Nations experts have said so. Agents of the devil?

Hitler's holocaust was a crime against humanity – 6 million people exterminated.

America's holocaust is a crime against humanity – since 1973 over 63 million babies have been slaughtered by abortion, the deliberate termination of a human life.

America needs to morally change, big time. God will not let us continue to slide much longer.

Talk about "climate change” – God is at the controls.