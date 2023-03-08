Letter: Fox News lying about Dominion Voting Systems is just an opinion
WADENA — We read Rob Port’s "Say Anything" opinion column in the Feb 23 edition of the Wadena Pioneer Journal. The accusation of "lies" by Fox News (in the Dominion Voting Systems lawsuit) is not a proven fact, but rather an opinion of the author.
We had believed that the WPJ was taking care not to lean too far in either political direction. It seems like your true colors are showing.