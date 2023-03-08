99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, March 8

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Opinion Letters

Letter: Fox News lying about Dominion Voting Systems is just an opinion

We read Rob Port’s "Say Anything" opinion column in the Feb 23 edition of the Wadena Pioneer Journal.

LetterToEditor (1).png
By Brian and Nancy Roth, Verndale, Minnesota
March 08, 2023 07:19 AM

WADENA — We read Rob Port’s "Say Anything" opinion column in the Feb 23 edition of the Wadena Pioneer Journal. The accusation of "lies" by Fox News (in the Dominion Voting Systems lawsuit) is not a proven fact, but rather an opinion of the author.

We had believed that the WPJ was taking care not to lean too far in either political direction. It seems like your true colors are showing.

What To Read Next
Map of Wadena Townships.jpg
Local
Grassroots assembly: Township supervisors ready for Township Day March 14
March 08, 2023 08:00 AM
 · 
By  Michael Achterling
Two young boys look at books.
Local
Wadena-Deer Creek High School's book fair runs March 13-17
March 08, 2023 07:03 AM
 · 
By  News Staff
"Jesus Revolution" movie poster
Arts and Entertainment
Review: ‘Jesus Revolution’ unites Americans divided by Vietnam War
March 08, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Frank Lee