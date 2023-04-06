50% OFF LOCAL NEWS This week only.
Read Today's Paper Thursday, April 6

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Opinion Letters

Letter: DFL abortion bill is an abomination

These bills should not and cannot be passed. Walz's PRD Act bill needs to be repealed. Walz needs to be repealed. Planned Parenthood needs to be defunded.

LetterToEditor (1).png
By Elaine Byman, Wadena
Today at 7:00 AM

Do Minnesotans want infanticide as law? Do we want Walz's infamous approval and signature on this heinous law that the DFL wants passed?

One of the lines of code in this bill (HF91/SF70) removes the requirement for an abortionist to provide medical assistance to a baby who is born alive during a botched abortion.

What would be next? Abortionists would be allowed to kill disabled or unhealthy newborn babies for a period of time after birth, if parents so choose?

DFL lawmakers also want state reports on abortion data in Minnesota to end. Why? They say this bill is meant to safeguard the privacy of patients, and Democrats contend the data collection is intrusive and unnecessary.

Rep. Tina Liebling, a Rochester DFLer who sponsored this bill in the House, said the questions to patients are intrusive and stigmatizing, which has a chilling effect on abortion, and unfairly singles out the safe procedure for "extreme scrutiny” compared to other treatments.

ADVERTISEMENT

They really want abortion out of sight, out of mind and don't want Minnesotans to know how many more babies are killed and how.

These bills should not and cannot be passed. Walz's PRD Act bill needs to be repealed. Walz needs to be repealed. Planned Parenthood needs to be defunded.

Call your Congress people and tell them to vote no on any abortion bill and pray for the souls that are headed to a place that is not chilly.

What To Read Next
potted herbs
Local
‘Oh, SNAP!’ – ‘One Vegetable, One Community’ offers free herb seed packets
April 06, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Frank Lee
Playful Fawn
Local
All this snow is bad news for young deer
April 05, 2023 03:53 PM
 · 
By  Nathan Bowe
road_closure.png
Local
 No travel advisories lifted in northwest Minnesota
April 05, 2023 02:55 PM
 · 
By  News Staff
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Lakes Area News
WadenaCalendar.jpg
Community
Community calendar: April 6 edition
April 06, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
4031382+17JR0czP1XO5Y9PjLsRzxQ8hbjwf8lcwr.jpg
Local
Winona LaDuke apologizes, steps down from national leadership at Honor the Earth
April 05, 2023 02:27 PM
 · 
By  Nathan Bowe
"Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves" movie poster
Arts and Entertainment
Review: ‘Dungeons & Dragons' movie breathes new life into board game
April 05, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Frank Lee
Whitetail Run Golf Course entrance sign surrounded by snow
Local
Spring snowfall delays ‘season opener’ at Whitetail Run Golf Course
April 05, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Frank Lee