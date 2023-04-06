Letter: DFL abortion bill is an abomination

Do Minnesotans want infanticide as law? Do we want Walz's infamous approval and signature on this heinous law that the DFL wants passed?

One of the lines of code in this bill (HF91/SF70) removes the requirement for an abortionist to provide medical assistance to a baby who is born alive during a botched abortion.

What would be next? Abortionists would be allowed to kill disabled or unhealthy newborn babies for a period of time after birth, if parents so choose?

DFL lawmakers also want state reports on abortion data in Minnesota to end. Why? They say this bill is meant to safeguard the privacy of patients, and Democrats contend the data collection is intrusive and unnecessary.

Rep. Tina Liebling, a Rochester DFLer who sponsored this bill in the House, said the questions to patients are intrusive and stigmatizing, which has a chilling effect on abortion, and unfairly singles out the safe procedure for "extreme scrutiny” compared to other treatments.

They really want abortion out of sight, out of mind and don't want Minnesotans to know how many more babies are killed and how.

These bills should not and cannot be passed. Walz's PRD Act bill needs to be repealed. Walz needs to be repealed. Planned Parenthood needs to be defunded.

Call your Congress people and tell them to vote no on any abortion bill and pray for the souls that are headed to a place that is not chilly.