99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Thursday, February 2

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Opinion | Letters
|
Opinion
Opinion
Advocates for ideas and draws conclusions based on the interpretation of facts and data.

Letter: Commissioner Kangas should have gone with low bid on official newspaper vote

So in short, your auditor-treasurer was correct in saying that if you don’t take the lowest bid, then why bid? So what’s the why? Because Minnesota law requires it.

LetterToEditor (1).png
By Ray Benning, Clarissa, Minn.
February 02, 2023 07:00 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

WADENA — According to Minnesota Statute 375.12, the county board is required to have official proceedings of its sessions published in a qualified newspaper of general circulation in the county.

The publication must be let annually by contract to the lowest bidder, at the first regular session of the board in January each year. Based on this statute, there is no justification for this erroneous formula being used by District 5 Commissioner Jon Kangas to defend his voting decision.

All the legal newspapers in Wadena County submitted bids as required by law. Instead of publicly attacking a small county business as you did in a recent letter to the editor about the Verndale Sun and bid process, it would be more appropriate for you to discuss with those other newspapers why their bids were higher.

It is important to note that this decision-making process is in line with the oath of office taken by Mr. Kangas to follow the law.

Furthermore, it is concerning that Mr. Kangas had previously proposed to dissolve the county at the July 12, 2022 and November 28, 2022 meetings.

ADVERTISEMENT

He also talked about selling the fairgrounds “for the financial trouble the county is in” at the Oct. 11, 2022 and Nov. 28, 2022 meetings as cost saving measures.

Yet now he has voted against a legal bid process which took the lowest bid and one that saves the county money.

So in short, your auditor-treasurer was correct in saying that if you don’t take the lowest bid, then why bid? So what’s the why? Because Minnesota law requires it.

I respectfully disagree with your approach and process in this matter Mr. Kangas.

(Ray Benning is publisher of the Verndale Sun newspaper)

Related Topics: COMMENTARYWADENA COUNTY
What To Read Next
MurlynKreklau.jpg
Columns
Murlyn Kreklau: Time for business-friendly zoning in Wadena County?
Over the last 35 years, we have experienced the decline of the dairy industry, which was the driver of economic well-being in many of our rural areas and small towns.
February 02, 2023 07:02 AM
 · 
By  Murlyn Kreklau, rural Sebeka
David Anderson
Columns
Veterans Notes: New veterans homes resident applications are now accepted
Those eligible include honorably discharged veterans or the spouse of an eligible veteran who is at least 55 years old and meets residency requirements.
February 02, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  David A. Anderson, Wadena County veteran service officer
Holtework.jpg
Local
Longtime mechanic opens Back 40 Repairs opens in rural Wadena
Affordable quality is offered at a new auto repair shop near Bluffton.
February 02, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Barbie Porter
Geis.jpg
Local
Sharks and guppies welcomed at new billiards hall in Wadena
Owner hopes to grow the game, weekly tournaments are offered for all ages.
February 01, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Barbie Porter