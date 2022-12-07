SALE! SAVE 50% SUBSCRIBE NOW
Opinion | Letters
Opinion
Opinion
Letter: Allowing hunting in Wadena city limits is a bad idea

Hunters are trained and cautious, but accidents happen because the sloppy hunters are there too.

By Kent Scheer, Wadena
December 07, 2022 07:00 AM
WADENA — Do you ask yourself if, just maybe, you'd better wear red on your way to the mailbox?

Are you always checking carefully to all sides while walking your dog?

If you live in rural Wadena county and near forested land this is on your mind, always, during hunting season. Hunting accidents happen where hunters are hunting.

Hunters are trained and cautious, but shots go wrong and accidents happen because the sloppy hunters are there too. They are there wherever there is hunting. Someone decides to shoot a little late into sundown, someone drank too much at the shack, a few are too young or excited. Hunting accidents happen where hunters are.

If you live in the back-land of Wadena County, or on a hobby farm, or have a place on the Crow Wing you feel a tad creeped-out at hunting season. You hear those dawn shots or a snap out in the trees and you ask, “What are my odds?” So, the red goes on when you walk for the mail. Out there, it’s you that weighs the risk and deals with it.

ADVERTISEMENT

We never have these thoughts in Wadena City. We jog, and bike, and walk dogs without concern. We have no worry because everyone knows there are never hunters inside this city.

That would change at our next city council meeting on Dec. 13. And, your life would change next fall, unless you say something.

