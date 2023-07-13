Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Opinion Letters

Letter: New laws signed by Gov. Walz show he is no centrist

A year ago I was of the opinion that Gov. Tim Walz was pretty much of a centrist. Some of the legislation that he signed into law and some of the stands he has taken suggest otherwise.

By Jerry Miller, Sebeka
Today at 7:00 AM

So here we are. Come to Minnesota. If you're seven months pregnant and you want an abortion, come to Minnesota. If your little boy wants to be a little girl, bring him to Minnesota. Even if he doesn't want to be a girl, bring him anyway. Maybe we can enlighten him.

Now I understand that in politics, as in the ballroom, "Ya gotta dance with who brung ya." In that regard, Mr. Walz really could not have vetoed anything his fellow DFLers passed. Practically speaking, he had to sign everything the legislature passed.

But he did not have to giggle about it.

