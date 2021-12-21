It's been over two years of endless broken hearts and tears.

This horrible COVID-19 is the worst we've ever seen.

It has crossed all the seas and all of our homeland.

It has chopped the world to its knees. I pray, that soon, God will lend us a hand.

Seems like, there's no end in sight. That people have lost their fight.

But if we do this together. We can end this forever.

We didn't start this pandemic. That has made our world sick.

But we'll end this disease. That has crossed our seas.

Soon, it will be a new year. One in which we'll all cheer!

God bless! To all of you. And happy holidays, too!