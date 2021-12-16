Our children's future is being decided in Washington DC right now; Congress will decide whether it will be a good one, or not….

My Baby Boomer generation caused over 50% of all carbon pollution since 1990 and our global temperature has increased 1.1 degrees C. Without change our children will see global temperature increases of 1.5 degrees by 2029, 2.0 degrees by 2048 and 3.6 degrees by 2100.

What has 1.1 degrees C of global warming done? NOAA reports severe weather-related disaster events during 2020 caused $95.0 billion in damages ... more than double the 41-year average of $45.7 billion.

2020, the warmest year on record, also set records with 160 million tons of carbon flushed into our atmosphere daily, at no cost to polluters. Climate Change directly affected one out of three Americans in 2020.

For 10 days this summer, our Northern Minnesota air was fouled with forest fire smoke worse than air in industrial China. My family’s BWCAW trip ended due to evacuation from uncontrolled fires. Across the Western U.S.; people, animals, crops and forests died in the heat waves and chronic droughts while Eastern U.S. communities were again devastated by flooding. Globally, Internal Displacement Monitoring Center (IDMC) statistics show an average 22.7 million climate refugees displaced annually by global warming.

Just 1.1 degrees of human-caused warming caused this massive damage. Our future’s trauma is beyond imagination if it exceeds 2.0 degrees.

We can prevent this carbon pollution disaster with a powerful, rapid, market-based solution, that benefits the economy and families by Pricing Carbon with a Dividend.

Visit cclusa.org/senate to tell Senators Klobuchar and Smith, and cclusa.org/white-house to email President Biden, that we need Carbon Pricing, the best Climate Solution!

Congress can save our children's future if we ask them. Please tell Congress to PRICE CARBON WITH A DIVIDEND.