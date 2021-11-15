As members of VFW Post 3922 and its Auxiliary, we attended the Veterans Day program at Verndale Public Schools on November 11, and we were so impressed with the program.

Perhaps even more impressive was the excellent behavior and respect shown by the K-12 students to the veterans and the guest speakers—students and adults alike. Unfortunately, respect and respectful behavior seem to be missing in many situations these days; therefore, the gratifying display of reverence and respect from the staff and students at Verndale Public Schools is to be commended.

Keep up the good work!