Father says we Catholics are supposed to go out to the fallen away and reach out and talk to them.

I say some people don't care or won't take the time for religion.

In the Bible it says some will fit through the narrow camel's needle! Some don't care or won't take the time.

Some people have a very good reason for leaving. See if they hear or discern God calling them back or they are too stubborn and angry.

Everytime I light a candle I think of the faithful departed and beg for their intercession.