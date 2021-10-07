Isaiah 65:24 tells us that God can hear our requests before we ask. That's because He is not limited by space and time like we are. Don't try to get your head around that, just accept it.

The Covid 19 vaccines are an example of that. Even before we began praying for deliverance from the plague, scientists were working on the messenger RNA technology. That head start allowed them to develop the vaccines in half the time it would have taken using previous methods. Odds are that an unvaccinated individual will survive the pandemic unscathed. However, there is a significant risk of lingering effects or death. With vaccinated people, this risk is almost zero.

So I was delighted when the vaccines became available. Even though I am not a man of means I would have gladly ponied up $500 for a shot. But I didn't need to. The shots are free! Astonishingly some people have chosen not to get the shot. I suspect that the fear mongers who are discouraging people from getting the shot will have blood on their hands in God's eyes.

Something even more astonishing is happening in the spiritual realm. No human is perfect, and God cannot tolerate imperfection. So He sent Jesus to earth on the greatest rescue mission in history. When He looks at us through glasses that are stained with the blood of Jesus He sees perfection. The best thing about this salvation is that it's free! All we have to do is receive it. In the most one-sided deal ever God says "If you give Me your 70 years, I'll give you eternity." Yet we hesitate to accept the deal. Human nature is strange.