According to an article on msn.com Wadena County is has achieved the status of being the worst County to live in Minnesota. This is due to our lower life expectancy, lower educational outcomes, and lower household income, as well as the fact that people are leaving our County when the rest of the state is seeing an increase of residence.
I just think that it's time all of us common citizens should take a moment to pat-on-the-back our elected officials and their bureaucratic underlings who worked so hard to help us to achieve such a meaningful and uplifting designation for our County.