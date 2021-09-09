Like any school board member, I am always looking for input and comments from the people of this district. On August 16, 2021 it was wonderful to see so many people at our school board meeting to voice their concerns regarding a mask mandate. Unfortunately, due to a lapse in board procedure, no board member comments were taken after the public comments or after the motion. Therefore I would like to take the opportunity to respond to the guests.

One person told the school board that their freedom was being denied by masking and that he hasn’t seen proof that masks work. Is it a “freedom” to willingly endanger others just because we don’t want to wear a mask or get vaccinated? I think of the mask as being similar to smoking. I’m not a smoker, but I’m not going to tell someone they can’t smoke (my wife would disagree with me here). Just like second hand smoking has been proven to affect those around them, it has been proven that if you don’t wear a mask and have COVID you can affect the health of those around you.

Another person who addressed the school board said their father’s pulmonologist told him that he shouldn’t wear his mask for more than 7 hours a day and they thought this was concerning for children too. It is appropriate for her father to follow his provider’s recommendations, but there have been multiple studies demonstrating this is usually not a concern for healthy people including children.

Another individual addressing the board stated they were very concerned about young children not knowing how to wear masks and about the increase of carbon dioxide that the students will get from wearing their masks. This is incorrect; there is no increase in the CO2 amounts that one breathes. This individual doesn’t seem to understand that doctors and many other personnel wear masks far longer everyday. They aren’t dropping over or incapacitated because of wearing masks too long or breathing too much CO2.

The next individual stated that her child, age unknown, did not know what to do with their mask, so younger students shouldn’t have to wear them. I struggle with this one since my daughter has Down syndrome but we took the time to help her with her mask. We recently went on a family vacation with the government mandates in place for masks in public transport areas. We were in/on public transportation, in airport terminals and/or on planes for over 10 hours (daily). She had to be reminded to cover her nose periodically but wore her mask without complaints.

The next person talked about the emotional stress on the kids who wear masks and that the hand sanitizer was chapping their child’s hands. However, watching our school children during ‘20-‘21 was very uplifting because they were determined to do their best and be in school. A mask did not keep them from doing what they enjoyed with their friends. I think we need to give our children more credit for their fortitude.

The last person to address the school board told us that when they wear a mask it makes them feel like they have asthma. I actually feel a little boxed in myself, but if you have asthma you may want to wear a mask even more in public because it is an underlying condition that will be exacerbated by COVID. There are various types of masks that can assist with this concern.

As a board member, I wanted to hear all of your comments, but the school board should have had the opportunity to address all of these comments afterwards. I am, however, quite concerned as to why people are identifying things that are not scientifically justified to not get vaccinated or wear a mask. Is it the fear of science?

Maybe we should throw away our Facebook, Twitter accounts or other social media for a couple of weeks. Listen to your doctor; they were actually trained to understand this. I was a chemist before we moved to this community and I have worked in many science areas. I will agree that all of the changes in science can be overwhelming, but if you are willing to listen and learn, it’s not as complex.

The most important thing that has always made my wife and I very proud of this area was how this community rises to every occasion to help those in need. I never saw neighbor against neighbor before COVID. I always thought that people worried about the health and well being of others before their own, but that has changed over the last year. This is not a political viewpoint. I am only a concerned school board member who has lived here for over 20 years and wants to have our children learning and thriving in a safe and supportive environment.

