Having read and digested Elaine Byman's Letter to the Editor on Aug. 5, where she told her story of "Our Lady of Fatima" appearing before three children in 1917. I can relate to that as I have a picture of "Our Lady" on my linen closet and see her every morning and night.

Where I a disagree with Elaine is where she blames Pres. Biden for not being a true Catholic. Elaine blames Pres. Biden for condoning baby killing or immoral behavior.

Wow! That's a mouthful!

Compared to the previous Pres., Biden is a breath of fresh air. Didn't the previous president have to settle payments to two different women for sexual favors? He also was married three times. And what about the insurrection? Trump's hands are not clean. I personally never witnessed him going to church unless it was his duty to do so.

How can we put a stop to these abortions when the Republicans always push for their freedom and personal rights? Some Dems are pushing this as well. Elaine many people are dying because of their so called freedom to choose to not take the COVID vaccine.

Propaganda from certain news channels are guilty of this. Personally I myself almost lost my life from COVID lact October.

I appreciate letters Elaine, but I wish you could use your ability to make COVID vaccine your top priority. Our current president is doing his best to get the word out and save people's lives.

As for the abortion issue, I detest this as much as you do, this is a complicated issue. As my nephew tells me "If you detest abortion so much, then don't have one."