Recently, Letters to the Editor offered-up one more lesson interpreting the anger of god. It's time to realize that there are very many gods by many different names, at least 2,500 across the world. Very few are unhappy with us.
Today, in our modern America, we hope to avoid favoring one version over another. But, if someone's special god can merit routine press it becomes time to also understand the beauty of Krishna, the great love of Buddha, the wisdom of Thoth, and the true benevolence of Gichi Manidoo.