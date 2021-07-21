Pope John Paul II consecrated the world to the Immaculate Heart of Mary in 1984. He knew of the importance of the message of Fatima and said the message is more important now than it was in 1917!

So Pope John Paul II had to know that Mary asked that Russia alone be consecrated to her. Why did he not do that? Why hasn't the current Pope and all the bishops consecrated Russia alone to Mother Mary?

Our Lady told the three children at Fatima in 1917 that God has been so grievously offended and that people must stop offending God by their sins.

An estimated 20 million people died in World War I. Our Lady warned that if people did not put her requests into practice that another more terrible war would happen. World War II claimed the lives of more than 50 million people.

She also foretold that the "evil" of communism would start in Russia and that it would spread its errors throughout the world provoking wars, causing famines, carrying out persecutions of the church and that many nations would be "annihilated."

Communism would spread the whole "Culture of Death" in the attempt to destroy the Christian familial, moral and cultural foundation of Western society.

The European Union has excluded God. Certain people, certain organizations in America have excluded God leading America on a disastrous course.

Sinning is destroying souls and bodies. Droughts, flooding, earthquakes, heat, fires, plagues, pestilence are destroying our beautiful America and other countries. God is not sitting "idly" by anymore. He has been ignored and disrespected by too many too long.

There has to be genuine conversion of our lives to God. God wants our souls - the devil wants our souls.

This president we have wants to save the soul of America - he can start by being a true, traditional Catholic - by not condoning baby killing or immoral behavior. Joe - please brush up on the message of Fatima.

Mother Mary had a peace plan in 1917 and people chose not to follow it. We still can, but time is running out.