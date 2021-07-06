I was glad to read all about the Wadena County Fair, though one thing was noticeably missing.

On Sunday, I attended Cowboy Church in the Historical Church along with about 20 other people. Lyle and Kristina Gutzke's lovely family and Mike Brower, from the Fellowship of Christian Cowboys, provided the service.

Mike led the service. Kristina played guitar and led the singing. Lyle gave a great sermon about Samuel and Saul, and Saul's failure to do exactly what God required of him. The lesson from the Biblical account was well stated.