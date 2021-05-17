Remember ‘Stockholm Syndrome‘? I first heard of it when Patty Hearst was kidnapped. Webster dictionary definition is, the psychological tendency of a hostage to bind with, identify with, or sympathize with his or her captor. Anybody feel like we’ve been “captured or manipulated“ this last 14 months by our government?

What I’m saying is don’t be afraid to get back to normal. Let go of the mask when you get your shots. So many have gotten the shots that herd immunity is setting in. Also if you have the vaccine the chances of you getting seriously ill are next to nothing. Relax. Life is easier than you think.