Our Wadena Community has very special people, kind, thoughtful, and caring.

I would like to express my thanks and appreciation to the lady whom the Pioneer Journal interviewed last week, Evie Fowler. She gave me her hand of kindness at Super One on Wednesday.

The Wadena Pioneer Journal had such an interesting article of Evie Fowler's teamwork in RMCEP.

My thanks to Evie Fowler for her kindness and thanks to the PJ for reporting on the interesting and special people of our town, Wadena!