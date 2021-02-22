To the unknown person I encountered,



Last week, as I often do, I parked in the Super One parking lot to shop there and at Hometown Crafts. When I finished, I turned into the alley to exit on Colfax. A woman was walking in front of me, pushing a cart of groceries. It was one of those way below zero days. I slowly drove up behind her, opened my window, and offered her a ride. She replied, "You should have gone the other way!" Then I heard her mumble about "racism in this town."