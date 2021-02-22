To the unknown person I encountered,
Last week, as I often do, I parked in the Super One parking lot to shop there and at Hometown Crafts. When I finished, I turned into the alley to exit on Colfax. A woman was walking in front of me, pushing a cart of groceries. It was one of those way below zero days. I slowly drove up behind her, opened my window, and offered her a ride. She replied, "You should have gone the other way!" Then I heard her mumble about "racism in this town."
Due to a hearing impairment, I was not sure of what she said, but knew by her scowl that she declined the ride. As I thought about what I heard, I drove around the block to find her and let her know that I was offering to help her and the offer was still open.
She was nowhere to be seen. I hope she lived nearby and got home safely.
Sincerely,
Lora Foust
Wadena