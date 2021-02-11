We need look no further than our current presidency to see the insanity that happens when we start to call evil good and good evil, exchange darkness for light and light for darkness, put bitter for sweet and sweet for bitter. We reward the irresponsible and make the dedicated pay for it.

We’ve lost our way as a nation and it’s hard to see a way back, but back we must go if we are to survive.

Shall we start with the gods our country has created? There are so many to choose from anymore it is hard to say which are the worst, but power and control must surely be two of the top contenders. It seems we will stop at nothing to appease these mighty gods that have taken over our hearts.

We need not fear that it will be hard to find an idol to worship in this country, we’ve proven we can make ANYTHING or ANYONE into an idol. We not only elevate things like money and status anymore, we have dug into the bottom of the barrel and come out with drug induced criminals and rioting vandals.

This once Christian nation that still claims belief in God has become adept at dragging His name through the mud with their vile tongues and evil policies.

Have we tainted everything in our lives with hatred? What is left that we call sacred? Where is that day we set aside each week to rest in gratitude toward our God, our provider? Is this what our parents envisioned for us? Do we even care anymore?

Where did it all go so horribly wrong? We wanted to be progressive, and in so doing lost our way, lost sight of God and His beautiful laws. Laws made to guide and protect us.

Marlys Cash

Nevis