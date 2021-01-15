It's time Pioneer Journal. Your Letters to the Editor should not remain a pulpit for spouting actual lunacies or fundamentalist faith-based morality lectures. There must be a real justification for publishing letters. They should be based in direct comment on a previous issue's news. The problem has become that the PJ is providing a platform for the poorest thought in Wadena to go broadly public, over and over again. And, we have lately seen that repeating a lunatic statement often eventually convinces some that it is true. You already have a few rules of exclusion for letters to the editor. It is simple enough to expand those rules to passing a test of relevancy.