January 6th happened. The attempted coup incited by Trump is despicable, grievous, hateful and abhorrent. I watched the horror with sickening fear and disgust. I was further enraged by insurrectionists carrying the American and Confederate flags while they attempted to overthrow a legal election and assault democracy.

Trump had the help of power hungry Republicans in both the Senate and House who sacrificed their conscience to continue the lie that the Presidential election had been rigged. The right wing media dispenses "alternative truths" which are nothing other than lies intended to manipulate the uninformed, bigoted, spiteful, angry and resentful folk who feel they have nothing to lose. As a result, they are attracted to shiny objects, whether they be a con artist with orange makeup shouting disparaging rants and lies or Fox News and similar platforms who broadcast "shock and awe" rumors, innuendoes, and lies. There seems to be a severe problem with separating reality from fantasy.

What makes them so willing to believe the lies that have been proven many times over are false? It's brainwashing! Tell a lie enough times to people who don't access other information and they believe it. Some of Trump's big lies: Barack Obama was not born in the United States, Mexico will pay for the wall, the coronavirus would go away in the spring, there was no quid pro quo made to the Ukrainian President or attempt to compromise the Georgia secretary of state, and that the presidential election was stolen.

America, the greatest democracy on earth, selected Joe Biden and Kamala Harris as our new president and vice president through a fair and lawful election as it has for over 250 years. That is the truth!

Dorothy Eskeli

New York Mills