Thanks and Best Wishes!



I want to take this opportunity to thank the wonderful people of Wadena County for their thoughts, prayers, concerns, and discussions of issues as I have served as the District 4 County Commissioner these past four years.



It has been my privilege to learn and grow myself and to do my best in representing the interests of you the people. I very much appreciated hearing from my constituents and thank each of you who have contacted me to better inform my decisions.



We are a special county and have some unique characteristics, some of which provide extra challenges when trying to meet state and federal mandates as well as the expectations of our citizens.



I am also thankful for my fellow commissioners and feel that we have worked well together as a team as each has brought special interests and areas of expertise to the discussions. There are still some issues to be worked on in the days ahead and of course, there will also be new challenges that we have not yet anticipated.



I extend my best wishes to everyone for a healthy and happy new year in 2021!



Chuck Horsager

Former District 4 County Commissioner and Board Chair