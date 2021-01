When my son was 2 years old he created a new word: Dis-be-follow. I played a lot of games with him at that time. On rare occasions in which I did not let him win he would say, "No no no Dad, you disbefollowed the rules." He would then dream up a new rule that nullified all of the points I had scored.

Coming from the lips of a toddler that was amusing and cute. Coming from the President of the United States, not so much.

Jerry Miller

Sebeka