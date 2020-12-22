The Trump/Pence signs continue the stubborn resistance to accepting that Biden/Harris won the election. Do these trumpers not understand what a Democracy is? Do they not understand that the person with the most Electoral College votes wins? Do they not understand that Biden/Harris significantly won the popular vote?

Trump has used his "fixers" and enablers to make things happen for him. From Roy Cohn, Michael Cohen and Rudy Giuliani to Fox News cohorts Hannity, Tucker, Ingraham, Dobbs bolstered by Rush Limbaugh. They spew lies for Trump.

I am angry because of Trump's attempts to divide America between Red and Blue states, protesters and agitators, people of color and white supremacists, flag wavers and knee takers, gun owners and sensible gun laws, Christians and other faiths, Wall Street and Main Street, pro-life and pro-choice, educated and uneducated and right vs. left philosophies.

Trump is attempting the greatest division of all between the American people, challenging the country's constitutional right of a free election. There was no corruption, no "rigging," no cheating as conspiracy theories and many unsuccessful lawsuits have attempted to prove. Our president is expected to represent America and Trump examples the worst in human nature and behavior. Refusing to allow the transition to go forward puts the country in jeopardy.

That is why the majority of American voters chose Biden over Trump. Joe Biden is the president elect of the United States and will become the 46th president on Jan. 20, 2021.

Dorothy Eskeli

New York Mills