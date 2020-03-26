As the corona virus sweeps the globe, we should take time out to remember Job.

He was a blameless and upright man who feared God and shunned evil. Then came that unthinkable request of God from the devil.

Followed by Job losing everything dear to him. Everything in his world suddenly became grim.

His response was astounding for sure. Since his faith in God did not deter.

Job’s faith remained where it had always been. He continued to trust God yet again.

The good Lord giveth and the good Lord taketh away. Why certain things happen He doesn’t always say.

His thoughts are not our thoughts. His ways are not our ways.

Just remember his nail spots and keep giving Him praise.

We are the branches and He is the vine. If we cling to him we’ll all be just fine.

Because this life is so not fair, people look for answers everywhere.

Did Jesus deserve what happened to Him? Wasn’t His life devoid of sin?

Since life is such a fleeting thing, we should all be under His wing.

There is no safer place to be, for all of eternity.

With Covid 19 Satan thinks he’s on a roll. But we know that our God is still in control.

Daryl Tumberg

Verndale