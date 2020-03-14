For most of the last few years, I was ambivalent about the idea of Joe Biden as a presidential candidate. I appreciated his work on women's and LGBT issues as vice president and the sense of warmth and decency he always radiated, but there didn't seem to be anything particularly special about him that I felt from some of the other candidates running.

Lately though, as Biden has continued to build his coalition and has begun to weather increased scrutiny and attacks, something changed. I began to hear implications if not outright accusations that Joe Biden was suffering from dementia because of his habit of mixing up words or seemingly forgetting certain things during speeches. This enraged me, because I knew that, like me, Biden suffers from a speech impediment.

There have been occasional articles and interviews about this, but by and large Biden's stutter has been an aspect of his life that most coverage has avoided. I can understand that - not only do many people not understand stuttering to be a disability (and speech impediments ARE disabilities), but the teasing and bullying suffered from those who have them is a source of so much emotional pain that revisiting it, even for biographical reasons, can be immensely uncomfortable.

Clearly, Joe Biden is getting older. But that's no reason to conflate a verbal disability with mental disorder. Maybe- having a Presidential candidate with a speech impediment will inspire more dialogue about what that means and how it is treated in day to day life. Maybe people who don't have them will take the time to listen and learn. That's how we grow as humans, through empathy, understanding, and dialogue, even if one person has difficulty getting the words out.

Kevin Klawitter

