This is in regard to the article about our starving deer due to bad weather this winter.

My question is why something isn't done about it? They deserve better, what a horrible way to die. We are the ones who have forced them into areas that are harder to survive in, all because of greed!

How many millions are taken in for hunting licenses and the sale of confiscated firearms, four-wheelers, etc.? We can't feed a little hay to the deer? Why?

In St. Paul the MN DNR headquarters has a very expensive "building." There are many fancy deer mounts and other wildlife mounts displayed there and we all know what that costs! DNR has another place in Detroit Lakes with more mounts of wildlife, what a waste of money. I would rather see the wildlife walking around for us to enjoy than after they are dead!

We have no money to feed the starving deer? I don't get it. Where are our priorities? We spend tons of money grooming trails for snowmobilers, but none on opening up a few spots for hay to feed starving deer?

Janice Snyder

Wadena