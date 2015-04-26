Having just read the article on the front page of the Pioneer Journal pertaining to a vinyl sign which reads' "If you can't stand for our national anthem you don't need to sit in this bar."

This was placed outside the VFW by manager Cody Boyer. Cody goes on to say it's a response to those who decide to kneel during the national anthem. He delights to say he has a great deal of support and only one complaint. Well Mr. Boyer you now have two women with complaints, and how many more that don't speak up.

One of your patrons, Doug Bjerke, said those that don't like the sign can get out. He goes on to say, "If it wasn't for veterans we wouldn't have this country ... It's a VFW, it's not a girls volleyball club."

Now if you don't mind, I'll give you my two cents worth. Let me remind you that the only reason this country is so great is not only because of our great veterans but also our valuable protesters such as Colin Kaepernick (who is referred to here) and the mystery woman who complained about the sign and had guts and courage for their beliefs.

Where would this country be if it were not for the protesters? Sometimes it takes drastic measures to call attention to certain issues. To name a few -- civil rights, women's rights, unions and on it goes. We still have a long way to go. I'm not surprised Fox News brought national attention to the sign. I personally do not watch that channel nor do I have a computer or internet.

My youngest son served 22 years in the U.S. Army and I have two brothers buried at Camp Ripley and my deceased Army veteran husband. So I have great respect for our veterans but I also cherish our protesters. They both are critical in our lives.

I always thought Wadena was a welcoming city. I would like to hear from Wadena's city leaders on this issue. Do they support this sign? This calls for leadership!

Pauline Lease

Verndale