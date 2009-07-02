In 1990 we made it our 25 to 30 year goal to build a successful business with quality furniture and flooring in the heart of downtown Wadena that is both needed and wanted. It is now time to turn the keys over to someone who will continue to grow the business.

We are excited to announce the sale of Smith Furniture & Carpet Inc. to Christina Theisen. Christina began her career with Smith Furniture and Carpet in 2004 and has been dedicated to Smith Furniture & Carpet and our customers. She is knowledgeable in business, furniture, flooring and talented in design.

We are so thankful to the residents of Wadena and the surrounding communities for the many adventures and friendships in the past 30 years. Thank you for the support of our business and always welcoming us into your homes. We can't begin to express our appreciation to our staff for caring about Smith Furniture and Carpet, and their part in making our business a success.

Although Dick claims he is retired, he can't get enough of Smith Furniture and Carpet. When he's not at the golf course, he's sure to make a cameo appearance at Smith Furniture and Carpet from time to time.

Susan has promised Dick she will spend more time with him at the golf course. Christina isn't ready to let Susan retire yet, so Susan will continue working with Christina and the staff at Smith Furniture & Carpet!

Smith Furniture & Carpet Inc. will continue to serve the public with the need of furniture and design with Christina Theisen at the helm. Here's to the next 30+ years, congratulations Christina Theisen!

A heartfelt thank you to our customers and staff.

Sincerely,

Dick & Susan Wirta, Smith Furniture and Carpet

Wadena