Enclosed you will find a voided copy of my recent subscription notice. Please note that I will not be renewing my subscription to the PJ.

This will be the first time in 74 years that the PJ will not be delivered weekly to this Primus farm.

You have over priced the subscription rate to the point that it is unaffordable given the little content of the paper. For slightly double your rate I can and do receive a daily paper six days a week and it contains more news than the PJ.

Plus if and when I do decide to pickup the paper it will be less costly even if I buy all 52 editions in a year's time. Subscriptions are meant to guarantee a newspaper will be in those homes weekly (or daily). By your high subscription rates, there will be no guarantee that all printed editions will have a home. And, no, I do not and will not read it or any Forum paper on the internet.

Oh, yes, I subscribe to another non-Forum owned area weekly newspaper for less than half of your bill to me, and that paper has news from your towns, and is as big or even bigger than the PJ, covering only one town.

I see this new rate as the beginning of the end of the PJ. I suggest Forum sell the PJ to a sole proprietor who will be dedicated to local news.

Harvey Primus

Bluffton