Even the snowmobiles were in the snow this evening. They used to go by the farm when I lived there.

Now the New Year will be here soon. We will be closing out 2019 and then we turn the calendar to 2020. I suppose some people will have parties to attend.

I lost Waffles the cat a week ago. She was very sick. The owner's wife said she is so sick, so she drove us to the Staples Vet. Then we got the news everything checked out. So I don't know what happened.

I hope everything works out for everyone.

Tom Hostad

Wadena



